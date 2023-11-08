LIVE — Napoli-Union Berlino: di testa Rrahmani, palla alta di pochissimo

Scritto da:
Francesco Borriello
-

Buona opportunità per il Napoli: calcio d’angolo battuto corto sul primo palo, a colpirla è Rrahamani, che incorna ma non trova lo specchio della porta di pochissimo. Risultato ancora fermo sull’1-1 all’80’.

Articolo precedenteLIVE — Napoli-Union Berlino: cambi per gli azzurri, dentro Simeone ed Olivera per Lobotka e Mario Rui
Articolo successivoLIVE — Napoli-Union Berlino: ancora cambi, entrano Lindstrom e Cajuste

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE