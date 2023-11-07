Live – Garcia e Raspadori tra poco in conferenza presentano il match contro l’Union Berlino

Ivan Holmes
Domani il Napoli scenderà in campo contro l’Union Berlino alle 18.45 per mettere un’ipoteca sulla qualificazione agli ottavi. Oggi alle 14, Garcia e Raspadori presenteranno il match contro i tedeschi nella consueta conferenza di vigilia.

