LIVE – Napoli-Udinese: Zielinski prova il tiro, palla alta di poco

Scritto da:
Francesco Borriello
-

Cross in mezzo di capitan Di Lorenzo, stop al volo di Zielinski che prova poi il tiro di potenza dal limite dell’area piccola: palla alta e rimessa dal fondo per l’Udinese.

