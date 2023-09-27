LIVE – Napoli-Udinese: palo di Kvaratskhelia

Scritto da:
Francesco Borriello
-

58′, palla alta di Politano per Kvara libero dall’altra parte dell’area di rigore: sinistro al volo del 77 che colpisce in pieno il palo.

