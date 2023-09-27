LIVE – Napoli-Udinese: inizia il secondo tempo

Scritto da:
Francesco Borriello
-

Inizia il secondo tempo di Napoli-Udinese, palla per i friuliani.

Articolo precedenteVIDEO – Napoli-Udinese: Il boato del Maradona al gol di Osimhen
Articolo successivoLIVE – Napoli-Udinese: palo di Kvaratskhelia

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE