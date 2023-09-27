LIVE – Napoli-Udinese: Gol di Kvaratskhelia! Il Napoli cala il tris

Francesco Borriello
Gran gol di Kvaratskhelia per il 3-0! Il 77 recupera palla su Bijol, supera Silvestri con uno scavetto e poi la spinge in porta. Il georgiano torna al gol dopo 192 giorni ed esulta sotto la curva.

