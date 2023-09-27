LIVE – Napoli-Udinese: Finisce il match, 4-1 per il Napoli

Scritto da:
Francesco Borriello
-

Dopo 3 minuti di recupero l’arbitro fischia la fine della partita: il Napoli vince 4-1 sull’Udinese. Gol dal dischetto di Zielinski, poi Osimhen, Kvara e Simeone per gli azzurri. Ai friulani resta la rete di Samardzic.

Articolo precedenteLIVE – Napoli-Udinese: 4-1 per il Napoli! Segna Simeone, assist di Kvara
Articolo successivoIl Napoli torna a vincere contro l’Udinese: le pagelle di MondoNapoli

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE