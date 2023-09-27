LIVE – Napoli-Udinese: Doppio cambio per gli azzurri, dentro Linstrom e Simeone per Politano ed Osimhen

Francesco Borriello
Al 60′ doppio cambio per il Napoli: escono Osimhen e Politano per lasciar spazio a Simeone e Lindstrom. Applausi per il nigeriano, che esce e saluta Rudi Garcia.

