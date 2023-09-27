LIVE – Napoli-Udinese: Dentro anche Cajuste, fuori Zielinski

Scritto da:
Francesco Borriello
-

Altro cambio al 71′: Fuori Zielinski e dentro Cajuste per il Napoli. Per l’Udinese escono Lovric e Kamara per Pereyra e Zemura.

Articolo precedenteLIVE – Napoli-Udinese: Secondo palo di Kvara!
Articolo successivoLIVE – Napoli-Udinese: Gol di Kvaratskhelia! Il Napoli cala il tris

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE