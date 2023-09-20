LIVE – Braga-Napoli: Finisce il primo tempo, azzurri avanti per 1-0 a metà gara

Scritto da:
Francesco Borriello
-

Finisce la prima frazione di gioco a Braga, il Napoli è avanti 1-0 allo scadere del quarto minuto di recupero. Gli azzurri tornano negli spogliatoi in vantaggio grazie al gol di Di Lorenzo

