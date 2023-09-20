LIVE – Braga-Napoli: Autogol di Niakate! Il Napoli ritrova subito il vantaggio

Scritto da:
Francesco Borriello
-

All’87’ Zielinski cerca Di Lorenzo in area con un cross teso e veloce, Niakate colpisce goffamente e la spinge nella sua porta. Il Napoli torna in vantaggio a 3 minuti + recupero dalla fine!

Articolo precedenteLIVE – Braga-Napoli: Gol del Braga, 1-1 all’83’
Articolo successivoLIVE – Braga-Napoli: Altre sostituzione per il Napoli, finalmente Natan! Con lui anche Simeone

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE