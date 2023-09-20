LIVE – Braga-Napoli: Altre sostituzione per il Napoli, finalmente Natan! Con lui anche Simeone

Francesco Borriello
Al 90′ mister Garcia effettua altri 2 cambi: in campo Natan e Simeone per Zielinski ed Osimhen. Primi minuti in maglia azzurra per il difensore brasiliano!

