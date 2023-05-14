LIVE – Monza-Napoli: fine primo tempo

Scritto da:
Francesco Borriello
-

Dopo un minuto di recupero si chiude il primo tempo, tra Monza e Napoli è 1-0

Articolo precedenteLIVE – Monza-Napoli: tiro di Anguissa, para Di Gregorio
Articolo successivoLIVE – Monza-Napoli: raddoppia il Monza con Andrea Petagna

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE