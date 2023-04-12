LIVE – Milan-Napoli: inizia il secondo tempo

Scritto da:
Francesco Borriello
-

Inizia la seconda frazione di gioco a San Siro, primo pallone per gli uomini del Milan

Articolo precedenteLIVE – Milan-Napoli: azzurri spreconi e il Milan passa
Articolo successivoLIVE – Milan-Napoli: traversa di Elmas

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE