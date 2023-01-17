LIVE – Napoli-Cremonese: 2-1 all’intervallo. A Pickel rispondono Juan Jesus e Simeone

Scritto da:
Vittorio Policastro
-

Il Napoli passa in svantaggio al Maradona, ma riesce a ribaltarla nel primo tempo coi gol di Juan Jesus e Simeone. La Cremonese aveva inizialmente gelato lo stadio con Pickel.

NAPOLI-CREMONESE: 2-1 (Pickel 18′, Juan Jesus 33′, Simeone 36′).

