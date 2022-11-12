Live – Quarto cambio per Spalletti, esce Zielinski ed entra Ndombele

Scritto da:
Pasquale Arena
-

Luciano Spalletti effettua il quarto cambio nel corso di questo secondo tempo al 66′. Per il Napoli cambio a centrocampo, dove esce l’autore del gol Zielinski ed entra il francese Tanguy Ndombele.

Articolo precedenteLive – Terzo gol della giornata per il Napoli, la rete porta la firma di Eljif Elmas!
Articolo successivoLive – Altri due cambi per Sottil, nell’Udinese entrano Jajalo e Nestorovski

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE