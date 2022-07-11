Arrivano Politano e Rrahmani a Dimaro: le ultime dal ritiro

Luca Lamberti
Da Dimaro arrivano notizie, sono appena arrivati Politano e Rrahmani. Il primo, nonostante le polemiche, è pronto ad allenarsi con la squadra.

