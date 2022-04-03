LIVE – Atalanta-Napoli, Ospina salva il Napoli!

Scritto da:
Aurora Maretto
-

Grande parata del portiere del Napoli su Boga. Ospina riesce a salvare gli azzurri dal pareggio, mettendo in calcio d’angolo.

Dopo le forti lamentele, però, il portiere azzurro viene ammonito.

Articolo precedenteLIVE – Atalanta-Napoli, altra sostituzione per gli azzurri
Articolo successivoLIVE – Atalanta-Napoli, gooool di Elmas! 1-3 per il Napoli

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE