LIVE – Atalanta-Napoli, inizia il secondo tempo!

Scritto da:
Aurora Maretto
-

Inizia il secondo tempo a Bergamo tra Atalanta e Napoli, con gli azzurri in vantaggio di 0-2 grazie alle reti di Insigne e Politano.

L’Atalanta effettua un doppio cambio inserendo Boga al posto di Hateboer e Miranchuk al posto di Malinovskyi

Articolo precedenteLIVE – Atalanta-Napoli, finisce il primo tempo. Napoli in vantaggio grazie ai gol di Insigne e Politano
Articolo successivoLIVE – Atalanta-Napoli, Boga ci prova subito!

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE