LIVE – Atalanta-Napoli, gooool di Elmas! 1-3 per il Napoli

Scritto da:
Aurora Maretto
-

Contropiede del Napoli con Lozano che avanza in campo aperto. Dall’altra parte si fa vedere Eljif Elmas che riceve palla dal messicano e segna a Musso.

1-3 per gli azzurri.

