LIVE – Atalanta-Napoli, giallo per Anguissa! Il centrocampista salterà la Fiorentina

Fallo di Anguissa su De Roon. Il centrocampista azzurro, già diffidato, sarà costretto a saltare la partita di domenica prossima contro la Fiorentina.

