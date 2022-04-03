LIVE – Atalanta-Napoli, finisce 1-3 a Bergamo!

Scritto da:
Aurora Maretto
-

Il Napoli vince a Bergamo contro l’Atalanta, agganciando il Milan al primo posto in classifica.

Grazie al rigore di Insigne e alle reti di Politano ed Elmas, gli azzurri battono la squadra di Gasperini che segna solo un gol.

