LIVE – Atalanta-Napoli, Boga ci prova subito!

Scritto da:
Aurora Maretto
-

L’Atalanta parte bene in questo secondo tempo con doppio tentativo di Boga, prima con il colpo di testa che esce a lato della porta e poi con un altro tiro potente ma alto.

Articolo precedenteLIVE – Atalanta-Napoli, inizia il secondo tempo!
Articolo successivoLIVE – Atalanta-Napoli (1-2), De Roon accorcia le distanze

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE