LIVE – Atalanta-Napoli (1-2), De Roon accorcia le distanze

Aurora Maretto
Colpo di testa di Marten de Roon su assist di Miranchuk. Ospina non può nulla e l’Atalanta accorcia le distanze con il Napoli.

1-2 a Bergamo.

