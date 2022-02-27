LIVE – Lazio-Napoli, si riparte dallo 0-0! Via al secondo tempo

Scritto da:
Mariacristina Strazzullo
-

Ricomincia Lazio-Napoli all’Olimpico di Roma. Le squadre sono in campo. Luciano Spalletti non ha effettuato alcun cambio. resta invariata anche la formazione della squadra di Maurizio Sarri.

Si riparte dallo 0-0

