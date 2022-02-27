LIVE – Lazio-Napoli, Insigne trova un altro gol. Il Var annulla tutto

Scritto da:
Mariacristina Strazzullo
-

Lorenzo Insigne trova il gol del 2-0, ma il Var annulla tutto. Il capitano del Napoli ha intercettato un destro di Osimhen respinto da Strakosha. La rete si gonfia, ma Di Bello non convalida il gol.

Articolo precedenteLIVE – Lazio-Napoli, gooooool di Lorenzo Insigne! Napoli in vantaggio
Articolo successivoLIVE – Lazio-Napoli, doppio cambio per gli azzurri

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE