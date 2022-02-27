LIVE – Lazio-Napoli, goool di Fabian Ruiz! Napoli in vantaggio

Scritto da:
Mariacristina Strazzullo
-

Fabian Ruiz con uno strepitoso tiro da fuori riporta in vantaggio il Napoli. 1-2 all’Olimpico di Roma graie allo spagnolo. Panchina azzurra in campo!

