LIVE – Lazio-Napoli, arriva il primo cambio per gli azzuri

Al 56esimo arriva il primo cambio per Luciano Spalletti. Elmas entra per Zielinski.

Il polacco si era reso protagonista nel primo tempo con un tiro da fuori parato dal portiere della Lazio. Poco presente in questi primi minuti della ripresa.

