LIVE – Napoli-Fiorentina 0-0, traversa dei viola: Milenkovic ci prova

Scritto da:
Aniello Maione
-

TRAVERSA PER LA FIORENTINA! Calcio d’angolo battuto alla perfezione, arriva sulla testa di Milenkovic che la spizza indirizzandola verso la rete ma a salvare il Napoli è la parte superiore della traversa. Nulla di fatto si resta sullo 0-0.

