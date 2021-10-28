LIVE – Goooaaaalllll! Insigne fa doppietta e sigla il 3-0

Scritto da:
Simone Soriano
-
Insigne

Ancora un rigore, ancora un gol per Lorenzo Insigne. Osimhen subisce fallo da Mbaye e, dopo le proteste dei calciatori del Bologna, il capitano va nuovamente sul dischetto e batte Skorupski senza cambiare angolo. Doppietta per lui e 3-0 Napoli.

Articolo precedenteLIVE – Inizia il secondo tempo, Napoli avanti di due sul Bologna
Articolo successivoLIVE – Traversa di Anguissa! Il Napoli opera quattro cambi

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE