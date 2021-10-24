LIVE – Super occasione Abraham, non sfrutta e si fa male

Scritto da:
Domenico Napolano
-

Occasione clamorosa per Tammy Abraham che di fronte ad Ospina sbaglia, complice anche un fastidio alla caviglia e presumibilmente potrebbe lasciare il posto ad Eldor Shomurodov.

Articolo precedenteLIVE – Doppia occasione Roma, prima Pellegrini poi Zaniolo
Articolo successivoVeretout: “E’ una partita difficile, ma noi vogliamo vincere la guerra”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE