LIVE – Doppia occasione Roma, prima Pellegrini poi Zaniolo

Scritto da:
Domenico Napolano
-

Primi otto minuti e già doppia occasione per la Roma, tiro di Pellegrini deviato da Koulibaly e sul corner Zaniolo colpisce di testa, palla di poco a lato.

Articolo precedenteLIVE – Tutto pronto all’Olimpico: comincia Roma-Napoli
Articolo successivoLIVE – Super occasione Abraham, non sfrutta e si fa male

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE