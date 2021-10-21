LIVE – Vantaggio Napoli con Lorenzo Insigne

Scritto da:
Vittorio Castiello
-

Passa in vantaggio il Napoli al Maradona, cambia il parziale grazie alla rete di Lorenzo Insigne. Grande gol del capitano partenopeo.

Articolo precedenteLIVE – Il Napoli inserisce anche Politano e Petagna
Articolo successivoLIVE – Doppio vantaggio Napoli! Osimhen a segno

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE