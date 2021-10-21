LIVE – Il Napoli inserisce anche Politano e Petagna

Scritto da:
Vittorio Castiello
-

Ancora doppio cambio per il Napoli che stavolta si affida a Petagna e Politano, quest’ultimo sostituisce Kostas Manolas che ha accusato un problema muscolare. Schieramento a 3 per la difesa azzurra ora.

Articolo precedenteLIVE – Grande occasione per Di Lorenzo e Mertens
Articolo successivoLIVE – Vantaggio Napoli con Lorenzo Insigne

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE