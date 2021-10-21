LIVE – Grande occasione per Di Lorenzo e Mertens

Scritto da:
Vittorio Castiello
-

Vicinissimo al vantaggio il Napoli con un colpo di testa di Giovanni Di Lorenzo, manca di poco la porta Dries Mertens che non riesce successivamente a deviare.

