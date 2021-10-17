LIVE – Subito cambio per il Torino, fuori il capitano Mandragora!

Simone Soriano
Brutte notizie per il Torino. Si fa male il capitano Mandragora che mette male il ginocchio e si accascia a terra dopo soli 7 minuti. Prima sostituzione forzata per Juric, dentro Kone.

