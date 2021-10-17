LIVE – Palo di Lozano! Partita che non vuole proprio sbloccarsi

Scritto da:
Simone Soriano
-

Palo pieno di Hirving Lozano, che appena entrato va subito a mettere pressione alla retroguardia granata. Il Napoli ci prova in tutti i modi ma non riesce a sbloccarla.

