LIVE – Goooooaaaaaaaallll!!! Osimhen porta il Napoli in vantaggio

Scritto da:
Simone Soriano
-

Sempre Osimhen, ancora Osimhen. Il nigeriano porta il Napoli in vantaggio a 10′ dalla fine con un colpo di testa dopo un’azione rocambolesca in area di rigore. Esplode il Maradona, finalmente gli azzurri sono passati avanti sugli avversari.

