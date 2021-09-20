LIVE – Iniziata Udinese-Napoli: azzurri subito in attacco!

Scritto da:
Giuseppe Crescibene
-

È appena iniziata la partita tra Udinese e Napoli. Gli azzurri, in maglia azzurra, devono vincere per essere a punteggio pieno e primi da soli in classifica. L’Udinese, invece, con una vittoria andrebbe a pari punti (al primo posto) con le milanesi.

