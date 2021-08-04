LIVE – Wisla Cracovia- Napoli inizia il secondo tempo

Scritto da:
Salvatore Borghese
-

L’ arbitro fischia il via del match e dà inizio al secondo tempo. Il Napoli attaccherà da destra verso sinistra. Non ci sono cambi nell’undici iniziale.

Articolo precedenteLIVE – Wisla Cracovia-Napoli 1-0: finisce il primo tempo
Articolo successivoLIVE – Wisla Cracovia- Napoli: Annullato il raddoppio dei polacchi; primi cambi per il Wisla

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE