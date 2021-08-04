LIVE – Wisla Cracovia-Napoli 1-0: Politano sbaglia il rigore

Il Napoli sbaglia un calcio di rigore. Azione personale di Elmas che costringe gli avversari al fallo. Sul dischetto ci va Politano ma il portiere gli nega il gol. Risultato ancora sul 1-0 per il Wisla.

