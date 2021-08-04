LIVE – Wisla Cracovia-Napoli 1-0: gol di Brown

Scritto da:
Aniello Maione
-

In vantaggio la squadra polacca, gol di Brown al sesto minuto di gioco. La squadra di Spalletti dovrà ora rimontare il risultato. Gol che nasce da una palla recuperata per un errore di impostazione.

