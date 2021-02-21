LIVE – L’Atalanta dilaga con Romero, 4-2 dal Gewiss Stadium

Scritto da:
Nicola Vincoli
-

Al 79′ minuto l’Atalanta spegne le speranze degli azzurri con Romero, che spinge in rete su assist di Djimsiti.

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE