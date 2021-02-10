LIVE – Inizia il 2º tempo di Atalanta – Napoli: secondo cambio per Gattuso

Gabriella Mosca
Gabriella Mosca
-

Dopo un piccolo break per schiarirsi le idee tornano, sul manto erboso del Gewiss Stadium, Atalanta e Napoli, che sono rimaste sul risultato di 2 a 0 nella prima frazione di gioco. Cambio per Gattuso che inserisce Matteo Politano al posto di Elmas.

