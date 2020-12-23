LIVE – Ancora Toro, conclusione di poco a lato allasinistra di Meret

Scritto da:
Simone Soriano
-

Il Toro si rende ancora pericoloso con un destro dalla distanza di Belotti che sibila di pochissimo a lato. Il Napoli cerca di fare la partita ma si prende qualche rischio.

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE