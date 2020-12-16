LIVE – Napoli pericoloso ma Lozano non riesce a finalizzare

Scritto da:
Gabriella Mosca
-

Occasione sciupata da Hirving Lozano al settimo minuto con il primo pallone mandato in profondità da Insigne. Attento De Vrij capisce tutto e anticipa l’attaccante di Gattuso.

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE