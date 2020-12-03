LIVE – Gooooool! Il Napoli passa in vantaggio dopo cinque minuti con Mertens!

Scritto da:
Nicola Vincoli
-

Al quinto minuto del primo tempo il Napoli passa in vantaggio all’AFAS Stadium di Alkmaar. Assist vincente di Politano per Mertens, che insacca il pallone in rete.

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE