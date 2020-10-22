LIVE – Primo quarto d’ora senza emozioni al San Paolo

Scritto da:
Alessandro Pone
-

E’ passato già un quarto d’ora della prima frazione di gioco ma le squadre sono ancora ferme sul punteggio di 0 a 0. Gli olandesi, messi davvero bene in campo, non hanno ancora concesso nulla agli uomini di Gattuso.

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE