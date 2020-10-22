LIVE – Comincia il secondo tempo di Napoli-AZ

Nicola Vincoli
Comincia il secondo tempo di Napoli-AZ, nessun cambio ambo le parti. Dopo un primo tempo con molte occasioni, gli azzurri proveranno a sbloccare il risultato per portare i tre punti a casa.

