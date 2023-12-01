Caso scommesse, le dichiarazioni di Florenzi

Giuseppe La Russa
Come riporta Sky Sport, Alessandro Florenzi ha dichiarato, di fronte al procuratore della FIGC Chinè, di non aver scommesso sul calcio . Tuttavia arrivano conferme sul fatto che il giocatore abbia giocato su siti illegali.

